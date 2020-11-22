Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Raymond James by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth $718,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth $208,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 21.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 13.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

NYSE RJF opened at $88.51 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.41.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $59,362.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $812,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,457 shares of company stock worth $5,311,261 over the last quarter. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.