Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.2% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 22,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.3% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLY. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

