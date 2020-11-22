Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of International Paper by 278.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.42.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.43.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

