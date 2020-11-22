Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $160.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.99. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.56%.

JKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Gabelli started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.25.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.