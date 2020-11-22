Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,094,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,418,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.95.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $266.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.81. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.55 and a twelve month high of $319.00.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

