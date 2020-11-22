Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 819,142 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 2,532.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 211,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 203,241 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UAA. Stifel Nicolaus raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $17.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.39.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $21.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

