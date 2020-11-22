Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UFS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Domtar by 7.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Domtar in the second quarter worth about $350,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Domtar by 59.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 301,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Domtar in the third quarter worth about $1,619,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Domtar by 0.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UFS stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Domtar Co. has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $40.05.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Domtar’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UFS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Domtar from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Domtar from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Domtar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.08.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

