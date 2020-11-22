Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 612.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 176,460 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 119,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 60,174 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 72,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,451,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.08 and its 200-day moving average is $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $102.81. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $151,215.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $96,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,866 shares of company stock worth $3,524,177. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on OSIS shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

