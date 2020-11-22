Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 2,756 OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $85.59 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $102.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.17.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $151,215.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $96,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,866 shares of company stock worth $3,524,177. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSIS. BidaskClub lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.