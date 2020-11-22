Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 3,791 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.3% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average of $60.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

