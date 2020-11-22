Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 8,642 BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 85.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 28,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $593,943.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 182,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,902,594.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 904,771 shares of company stock valued at $27,092,996 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Maxim Group raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer cut BioLife Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Benchmark cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 311.70 and a beta of 1.53.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

