Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Surface Oncology were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SURF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SURF shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Surface Oncology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

In other news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 4,000 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Surface Oncology stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.40. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 11.12.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. Analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

