Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 17,098 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,098 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,543.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRH stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.70.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

DRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

