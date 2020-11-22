Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,748 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 38,071 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 367,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on BXS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stephens upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $32.97.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 29.48%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS).

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.