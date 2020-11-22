Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 20.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Visteon during the second quarter valued at $8,650,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Visteon by 15.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the second quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Visteon during the second quarter valued at $225,000.

Get Visteon alerts:

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $93,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew M. Cole sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $401,567.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,715 shares in the company, valued at $438,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.55.

Visteon stock opened at $114.91 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $115.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.65.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.34 million. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.