QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) & Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Critical Survey

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.7% of Applied Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of QuickLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of QuickLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Materials and QuickLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials 21.04% 40.65% 18.07% QuickLogic -143.64% -87.38% -36.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Applied Materials and QuickLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials 0 5 19 0 2.79 QuickLogic 0 2 1 0 2.33

Applied Materials currently has a consensus price target of $79.83, suggesting a potential upside of 4.04%. QuickLogic has a consensus price target of $6.83, suggesting a potential upside of 134.02%. Given QuickLogic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than Applied Materials.

Risk & Volatility

Applied Materials has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuickLogic has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Materials and QuickLogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials $17.20 billion 4.07 $3.62 billion $4.17 18.40 QuickLogic $10.31 million 3.13 -$15.44 million ($2.02) -1.45

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Applied Materials beats QuickLogic on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation and nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices, as well as equipment for flexible substrates. The company serves manufacturers of semiconductor wafers and chips, liquid crystal and organic light-emitting diode displays, and other electronic devices. It operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions. The company's products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, and QuickPCI. It delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. The company develops its solutions by incorporating various silicon platforms, such as EOS S3, EOS3 LV, EOS S3AI, ArcticLink III S2, ArcticLink III VX and BX, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II solution platforms, as well as packaging, IPs, custom logic, software drivers, SensiML analytics, and architecture consulting. In addition, it licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and Asia. QuickLogic Corporation has a collaboration with Airoha. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

