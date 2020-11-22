Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:QRTEB opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

