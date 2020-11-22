Ray O’Toole Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) Stock

Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) insider Ray O’Toole bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £1,770 ($2,312.52).

Ray O’Toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, Ray O’Toole bought 3,000 shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £1,260 ($1,646.20).

LON:SGC opened at GBX 58.40 ($0.76) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 43.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 51.68. Stagecoach Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 166.80 ($2.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $212.93 million and a PE ratio of 9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. HSBC upgraded Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 74.50 ($0.97).

About Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L)

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

