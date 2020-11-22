Raymond James Increases La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Price Target to $46.00

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Sidoti upgraded La-Z-Boy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. La-Z-Boy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $39.32 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $42.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.20.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

In other news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 96,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,560,247.76. Also, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 42,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,496,142.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,713,077.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 30.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 15.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

