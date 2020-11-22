RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,818 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,058 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.05% of RealPage worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealPage during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of RealPage by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of RealPage during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RealPage during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RealPage by 437.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get RealPage alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RP. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on RealPage from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RealPage in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

In related news, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 2,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $127,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,689.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 1,037 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $62,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 143,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,077 shares of company stock valued at $15,668,473 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RealPage stock opened at $65.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 130.48 and a beta of 0.97. RealPage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $69.79.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $298.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.04 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.