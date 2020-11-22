Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $18.18 on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

