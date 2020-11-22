Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 168.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 104.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 107.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 97.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $119.47 on Friday. Regal Beloit Co. has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $120.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.34.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

RBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

