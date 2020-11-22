Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L) (LON:RNWH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $452.53

Shares of Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L) (LON:RNWH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $452.53 and traded as high as $480.00. Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L) shares last traded at $479.00, with a volume of 163,550 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L) in a research report on Monday, September 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 465.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 452.53. The company has a market cap of $373.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L) Company Profile (LON:RNWH)

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides engineering services to the energy, environmental, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3g, 4g, 5g, and Wi-Fi technologies; and radio network planning, including the installation of specialist indoor and outdoor coverage solutions.

