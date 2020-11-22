Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter valued at $2,925,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Repligen by 19.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 12.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Repligen by 4.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $175,339.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,176.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 45,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.20, for a total transaction of $6,721,018.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,300,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,204 shares of company stock valued at $7,270,964 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

RGEN stock opened at $193.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.64, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 13.90. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $78.41 and a 1-year high of $212.55.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

