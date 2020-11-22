Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hilton Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

HLT stock opened at $101.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.72, a PEG ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $3,840,180.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,850.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $534,162,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,460 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $88,875,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $81,373,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

