Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RXEEY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rexel in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexel has an average rating of Hold.

Get Rexel alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RXEEY opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Rexel has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48.

About Rexel

Rexel SA distributes electrical products for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, switches, and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.