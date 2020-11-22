Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,268 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Rexnord worth $8,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rexnord by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,891,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,333,000 after purchasing an additional 201,525 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Rexnord by 2.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in Rexnord in the third quarter valued at about $982,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Rexnord by 17.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 41,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Rexnord by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 582,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 41,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $1,161,020.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 110,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,288 shares of company stock worth $2,505,311 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RXN opened at $37.68 on Friday. Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 15.92%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

