Richard Briere Purchases 10,608 Shares of Pittards plc (PTD.L) (LON:PTD) Stock

Pittards plc (PTD.L) (LON:PTD) insider Richard Briere bought 10,608 shares of Pittards plc (PTD.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,667.52 ($6,098.14).

Richard Briere also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Richard Briere bought 39,392 shares of Pittards plc (PTD.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £14,968.96 ($19,557.04).

On Monday, October 5th, Richard Briere bought 20,000 shares of Pittards plc (PTD.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £7,800 ($10,190.75).

LON:PTD opened at GBX 45 ($0.59) on Friday. Pittards plc has a 52 week low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 74.92 ($0.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 million and a P/E ratio of -2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 40.45.

Pittards plc (PTD.L) (LON:PTD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (17.06) (($0.22)) EPS for the quarter.

Pittards plc (PTD.L) Company Profile

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather products in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, UK and Ethiopia. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather goods and garments, bags, shoes, and gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

