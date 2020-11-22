RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Position Decreased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,375,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 9.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 12.1% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 34.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 173,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,564,000 after buying an additional 44,746 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter worth about $12,584,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.46, for a total transaction of $1,191,420.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,148.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.82, for a total transaction of $3,537,686.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,100,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,106 shares of company stock worth $36,406,366 in the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on RNG shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.48.

NYSE:RNG opened at $294.47 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.85 and a 12 month high of $317.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.96 and its 200-day moving average is $275.42.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

