Robert W. Baird Raises Visteon (NYSE:VC) Price Target to $130.00

Visteon (NYSE:VC) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

VC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.55.

Visteon stock opened at $114.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.65. Visteon has a one year low of $38.69 and a one year high of $115.39.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Visteon’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Visteon news, SVP Matthew M. Cole sold 4,317 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $401,567.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 1,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $93,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $329,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

