Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $1,851,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $2,476,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,772,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 31.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $247.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $267.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total transaction of $6,271,755.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,595.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $74,270.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $179,300.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $13,108,209 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

