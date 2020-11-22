Roger O. Walther Sells 28,100 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Roger O. Walther sold 28,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $1,383,363.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,751.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 636,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

