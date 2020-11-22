Roger R. Argus Sells 4,164 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total value of $503,760.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,956.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TTEK stock opened at $121.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.61 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.81 and a 200-day moving average of $89.75.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $589.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 71,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

