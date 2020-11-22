Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Alan S. Henricks Sells 7,500 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Alan S. Henricks sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.54, for a total value of $1,804,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,784.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ROKU opened at $263.14 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 153.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

