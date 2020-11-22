Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) in a research report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitex International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of MNTX opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.59. Manitex International has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $6.09.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Manitex International had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Manitex International during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Manitex International by 34.2% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manitex International during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Manitex International by 37.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Manitex International by 18.4% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

