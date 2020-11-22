Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.75 price target on the technology company’s stock.

PERI has been the subject of several other research reports. Taglich Brothers raised Perion Network from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Perion Network from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Perion Network from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.90.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $204.13 million, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 495.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 738,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 614,710 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 29.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after buying an additional 486,015 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 717.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 116,373 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter worth approximately $436,000. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

