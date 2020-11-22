Roxanne Lagano Sells 6,000 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,020.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $166.20 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.17.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Gabelli cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 29.4% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.