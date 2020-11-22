Royal Bank of Canada Boosts The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $70.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.04.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX stock opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $65.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.46, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.