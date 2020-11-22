Royal Bank of Canada Raises Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target to $34.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the local business review company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Yelp from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.67.

YELP opened at $32.22 on Thursday. Yelp has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -189.52 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.68.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yelp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

