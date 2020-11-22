Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “CHF 24” Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 27 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays set a CHF 27 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 19 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 22.35.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

