Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RY. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Fundamental Research restated a hold rating and issued a C$101.47 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$102.30.

Shares of RY stock opened at C$104.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $148.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$96.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$94.09. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$72.00 and a 52-week high of C$109.68.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.47 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.73%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.25, for a total value of C$708,309.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$553,546.11. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 691 shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.23, for a total transaction of C$67,183.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,769.33. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,443 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,500.

About Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

