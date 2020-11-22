Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) Price Target Increased to GBX 310 by Analysts at Bank of America

Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 253 ($3.31) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 190.42 ($2.49).

Shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) stock opened at GBX 296.06 ($3.87) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 250.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 202.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 134.57. Royal Mail plc has a one year low of GBX 118.86 ($1.55) and a one year high of GBX 312.90 ($4.09).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

