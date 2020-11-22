RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Cut to “Hold” at Investec

Investec lowered shares of RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RSNAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of RSNAY opened at $8.92 on Thursday. RSA Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69.

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.