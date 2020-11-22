Ruhnn (RUHN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 23rd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Ruhnn stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.47 million, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. Ruhnn has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

RUHN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ruhnn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ruhnn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Ruhnn Company Profile

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

