Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.31

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.31 and traded as high as $2.64. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 1,369,628 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $854.41 million and a P/E ratio of -187.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, Director Walter Thomas Segsworth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.71, for a total value of C$271,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 278,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$754,453.16.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SBB)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

