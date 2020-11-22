Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) (LON:SAFE) Insider Sells £47,248.11 in Stock

Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) (LON:SAFE) insider Andy Jones sold 5,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 819 ($10.70), for a total value of £47,248.11 ($61,729.96).

SAFE opened at GBX 811.50 ($10.60) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.55. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 807.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 755.27. Safestore Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 501 ($6.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 886.89 ($11.59).

Get Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) alerts:

Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore Holdings plc (SAFE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.