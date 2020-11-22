Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Tuesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.16.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAND. TheStreet cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.00 to $16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $2,457,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,442,614 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,118,000 after acquiring an additional 402,433 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 81,417 shares in the last quarter.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

