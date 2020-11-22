SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 21.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 10.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in SciPlay by 37.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

SCPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SciPlay from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $14.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. SciPlay Co. has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

