Scotiabank Downgrades Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CPXGF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cineplex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cineplex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cineplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Cineplex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.13.

Shares of CPXGF stock opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. Cineplex has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $26.19.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

