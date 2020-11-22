Scotiabank Reaffirms Outperform Rating for (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A)

Scotiabank reissued their outperform rating on shares of (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a $45.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RDS.A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of (RDS.A) in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded (RDS.A) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas raised (RDS.A) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of (RDS.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of (RDS.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

RDS.A opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99. (RDS.A) has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $61.17. The company has a market capitalization of $131.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

